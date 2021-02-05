New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

Redemption of 5.75% Notes due 2023

On February 5, 2021, New Mountain Finance Corporation (the “Company”) caused notices to be issued to the holders of its 5.75% Notes due 2023 (CUSIP 647551 209; NASDAQ: NMFCL) (the “Notes”) regarding the Company’s exercise of its option to redeem all of the issued and outstanding Notes, to Section 1104 of the Base Indenture, dated as of August 20, 2018, by and between the Company and U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, and Section 1.01(h) of the Second Supplemental Indenture dated as of September 25, 2018. The Company will redeem all $51,750,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Notes on March 8, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at 100% of their principal amount ($25 per Note), plus the accrued and unpaid interest thereon from January 1, 2021, through, but excluding, the Redemption Date. A copy of the notice of redemption is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Prepayment of 5.313% Senior Notes due 2021

On February 5, 2021, the Company caused notices to be issued to the holders of its 5.313% Senior Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Private Notes”) regarding the Company\’s exercise of its option to prepay $90,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of issued and outstanding 2021 Private Notes, which represent the entire amount of 2021 Private Notes outstanding, to Section 8.2 of the Company\’s Amended and Restated Note Purchase Agreement, dated as of September 30, 2016, by and among the Company and the purchasers\’ signatory thereto. The Company will prepay all $90,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2021 Private Notes on February 16, 2021 (the “Prepayment Date”). The 2021 Private Notes will be prepaid at 100% of their principal amount, plus the accrued and unpaid interest thereon from November 15, 2020, through, but excluding, the Prepayment Date on February 16, 2021.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Notice of Redemption of 5.75% Notes due 2023



New Mountain Finance Corp Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm215461d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 NOTICE OF REDEMPTION TO THE HOLDERS OF THE 5.75% Senior Notes due 2023 of New Mountain Finance Corporation (CUSIP No. 647551 209; NASDAQ: NMFCL)* Redemption Date: March 8,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. Its investments may also include equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with its debt investments, or may include a direct investment in the equity of private companies. It makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. Its portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as software, business services, education, distribution and logistics, federal services, consumer services, healthcare services, media and healthcare products. New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C. is the investment advisor of the Company.