New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing On September 1, 2020, acting to authorization from New Mountain Finance Corporation’s (the “Company”) board of directors (the “Board”), the Company notified the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) of its intention to voluntarily withdraw the principal listing of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), and its 5.75% Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) from the NYSE and transfer the listings to the Nasdaq Global Select Market (the “NASDAQ”) effective September 11, 2020. The Company has completed the NASDAQ application process and has been authorized to transfer the listings of the Common Stock and the Notes to the NASDAQ. The Company expects the Common Stock and the Notes to begin trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols “NMFC” and “NMFCL”, respectively, on September 14, 2020. Until that time, the Common Stock and the Notes will continue to trade on the NYSE.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

The Company issued the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 in connection with the transfer of the Common Stock and 5.75% Notes due 2023 to the NASDAQ.

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information provided herein shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.