NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Story continues below

On June 4, 2020, Messrs. Paul Edwards and Alfred T. Mockett advised that they will resign from their position as members of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.\’s (the \”Company\”) board of directors and as members of all committees of the board, effective June 30, 2020. On June 4, 2020, Mr. Alasdair J.K. Pein advised the Company\’s board of directors that he will not stand for re-election at the Company\’s next annual general meeting.

Messrs. Edwards, Mockett and Pein\’s resignations did not result from any disagreement with the Company relating to its operations, policies or practices.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 9, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the resignation of Messrs. Edwards, Mockett and Pein as directors as described in Item 5.02 above. A copy of the Company\’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exhibit99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Net 1 UEPS Technologies,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. is a provider of payment solutions, transaction processing services and financial technology across multiple industries. The Company develops and markets a transaction processing solution that encompasses its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels. The Company operates through three segments: South African transaction processing, International transaction processing, and Financial inclusion and applied technologies. The Company also provides secure transaction technology solutions and services, by offering transaction processing, financial and clinical risk management solutions to various industries. It offers secure online transaction processing, cryptography, mobile telephony, integrated circuit card (chip/smart card) technologies, and the design and provision of financial and value-added services to its cardholder base.