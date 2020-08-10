NEOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:NEOS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

The information under this caption and contained in the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 is furnished by Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) in accordance with Securities Exchange Commission Release No. 33-8216. This information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act whether made before or after the date of this Current Report, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

On August 10, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 tmb-20200810xex99d1.htm EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1Neos Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results— Company to host conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT —DALLAS and FORT WORTH,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About NEOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its product candidates are extended-release (XR), medications in patient-friendly, orally disintegrating tablets (ODT) or liquid suspension dosage forms. Its branded product and product candidates incorporate over two of the prescribed medications for the treatment of ADHD, methylphenidate and amphetamine. Its modified-release drug delivery platform has enabled it to create extended-release ODT and liquid suspension dosage forms of the medications. It focuses on developing Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT and NT-0201.

