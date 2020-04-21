NEMAURA MEDICAL INC. (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Note Purchase Agreement

On April 15, 2020, Nemaura Medical Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Note Purchase Agreement (the “Note Purchase Agreement”) by and among the Company, Dermal Diagnostics Limited (“Dermal”), Trial Clinic Limited (“Trial” and together with Dermal, the “Borrower”) and Chicago Venture Partners, L.P. (the “Investor”).

to the terms of the Note Purchase Agreement, the Borrower agreed to issue and sell to the Investor and the Investor agreed to purchase from the Borrower a secured promissory note (the “Secured Note”) in the original principal amount of $6,015,000. In consideration thereof, on April 15, 2020 (the closing date), (i) the Investor (a) paid $1,000,000 in cash, (b) issued to the Borrower (1) Investor Note #1 in the principal amount of $2,000,000 (“Investor Note #1”), and (2) Investor Note #2 in the principal amount of $2,000,000 (“Investor Note #2” and together with Investor Note #1, the “Investor Notes”), and (ii) the Borrower delivered the Secured Note on behalf of the Borrower, to the Investor, against delivery of the Purchase Price. For these purposes, the “Purchase Price” means the Investor’s initial cash purchase price, together with the sum of the initial principal amounts of the Investor Notes.

The Secured Note is secured by the Collateral (as hereinafter defined). The Secured Note carries an original issue discount (“OID”) of $1,000,000. In addition, the Borrower agreed to pay $15,000 to the Investor to cover the Investor’s legal fees, accounting costs, due diligence, monitoring and other transaction costs incurred in connection with the purchase and sale of the Secured Note (the “Transaction Expense Amount”), all of which amount is included in the initial principal balance of the Secured Note. The Purchase Price for the Secured Note is $5,000,000, computed as follows: $6,015,000 original principal balance, less the OID, less the Transaction Expense Amount.

The Note Purchase Agreement contains customary representations, warranties and covenants.

The foregoing description of the Note Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Note Purchase Agreement, a copy of which is filed hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Secured Note

On April 15, 2020, the Borrower issued, to the Note Purchase Agreement, the Secured Promissory Note (the “Secured Note”) in the principal amount of $6,015,000 in favor of the Borrower. to the terms of the Secured Note, the Company, Dermal and Trial jointly and severally promise to pay to the Investor $6,015,000 and any fees, charges and late fees accrued under the Secured Note on the date that is 24 months after the date that the Initial Cash Purchase Price (as defined in the Note Purchase Agreement) is delivered by the Investor to the Borrower (the “Purchase Price Date”). The Secured Note carries an OID of $1,000,000. In addition, the Borrower agreed to pay the $15,000 Transaction Expense Amount to the Investor, all of which amount is fully earned and included in the initial principal balance of the Secured Note. The purchase price for the Secured Note is $5,000,000 (the “Purchase Price”), computed as follows: $6,015,000 original principal balance, less the OID, less the Transaction Expense Amount.

The Secured Note is secured by the Security Agreement (as hereinafter defined).

The Borrower has the right to prepay all or any portion of the Outstanding Balance (as such term is defined in the Secured Note). If the Borrower exercises its right to prepay the Secured Note, the Borrower must make payment to the Investor of an amount in cash equal to 110% multiplied by the portion of the Outstanding Balance the Borrower elects to repay.

to the terms of Secured Note, beginning on May 1, 2020 and continuing on the first day of each month thereafter until the Secured Note has been paid in full, a monitoring fee equal to 0.833% of the then-current Outstanding Balance will automatically be added to the Outstanding Balance.

Beginning on the date that is six months after the Purchase Price Date, the Investor has the right, exercisable at any time in its sole and absolute discretion, to redeem any amount of the Secured Note up to the Maximum Monthly Redemption Amount (as hereinafter defined) per calendar month by providing writing notice to the Borrower. The “Maximum Monthly Redemption Amount” means $100,000 until March 31, 2021 and $500,000 thereafter.

The following events are events of default under the Secured Note (each, a “Secured Note Event of Default”):