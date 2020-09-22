Negative Effects of Technology in Education and the Solutions

Sponsored Content

In the modern world, technology is applied in every aspect of life. For instance, the use of smartphones facilitates faster communication between people who are thousands of kilometers from each other. Therefore, you cannot underestimate the importance of technological advancement.

The argument by educational experts that education has improved the process of learning is true. However, there are also negative effects of technology on education. To work effectively, people should learn how to navigate through these negative implications.

It is common to encounter students who highly depend on technology to work on their academic content. The result is that they cannot independently apply what they learn in class.

What are the other negative sides of education in learning? How can the educational stakeholders reduce these negative influences for overall success in education? Below find some valuable ideas.

Increase in Educational Expenditure

Unlike in the past decades, where the learning process involved using having dozens of books, things have changed these days. The modern student is expected to have technological equipment such as smartphones and computers. If you do not have them, you may not learn effectively.

What is the advantage of these devices? They have advanced functionalities and enable students to research extensively and watch educational videos. In the process, learning becomes easier.

However, tech devices do not come cheap. Schools and students have to spend huge sums of money to acquire the devices. Moreover, the devices have to be maintained regularly. Consequently, they make education more expensive.

What can those involved do to ensure the cost is maintained at a reasonable level? Educators should choose specific technological devices that are essential in learning instead of purchasing anything they come across. Also, teachers should educate students on how to use technological devices without damaging them. That way, the cost of maintenance reduces.

Waste of Time That Could Have Been Used in Learning

It is humans that make the hardware parts and the applications that are used in technological devices. Therefore, there are times that these parts develop technical problems. For instance, a computer may, at times, refuse to connect to the internet when you need custom writing assistance. Consequently, you may fail to submit your assignment.

Teachers should educate students on alternative methods of learning in case the technological devices break down. Moreover, those involved in purchasing these technological devices should choose ones that are easy to use. That way, the instances of time-wasting as a result of breakdowns can be reduced.

Access to Misleading Online Information

Students need to do a lot of research to understand concepts and to tackle research paper tasks from their instructors. With a comprehensive assignment, it is easy to attain high grades. However, shoddy content is a sign that you are not serious about your education.

An increase in internet access and availability of smart devices makes the research process easy. There are numerous platforms where you can access educational content. However, there are also misleading ones.

websites are struggling to get readership. People who are only concerned about their ranking on search engines may include inaccurate information. When you use such content, you end up with a low grade.

How do you navigate through such a challenge? Always assess the websites that you access before using the information they have. That way, you can ensure that you only use factual content in your papers.

Technological Devices Distract Students

Many schools are using technological devices in the learning process. What are the examples of the tools that they apply? They include:

Tablets;

Laptops;

Smartboards.

When students are using these devices at home, they are distracted by the applications that are embedded. For instance, most learners concentrate on social media websites instead of completing their assignments. They end up missing task submission deadlines.

Schools should educate students on the responsible use of technology. Moreover, IT experts should make the devices such that they can only be used for academic purposes.

Facilitates Cheating Among Students

With the advancement in the level of technology, students are becoming lazy. They assume that they can always complete their academic tasks fast by using technology. Moreover, students cheat through the use of these devices.

How do these students cheat? Some use their smartphones to access the internet during an examination. Others plagiarize the content they find online when they have assignments.

Teachers should enlighten students on the negative effects of cheating. It is also important to monitor how students complete their exams and assignments.

Although technology makes the learning process easy and more interesting, it also has its adverse effects. Educational stakeholders should apply the tips above to reduce the negative implications of technology on learning.