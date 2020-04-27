NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:NAII) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. is a formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements. The Company operates through three segments: private-label contract manufacturing, patent and trademark licensing, and branded products. The private-label contract manufacturing segment primarily relates to the provision of private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other healthcare products. The patent and trademark licensing segment primarily includes direct raw material sales and royalty income from its license and supply agreements associated with the sale and use of beta-alanine under its CarnosSyn trade name. The branded products segment relates to the marketing and distribution of branded nutritional supplements and consists primarily of the products sold under its Pathway to Healing product line.