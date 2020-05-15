NATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:NHLD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On May 15, 2020, National Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is furnished to comply with Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibits are furnished herewith:

NATIONAL HOLDINGS CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_186878.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_186878.htm Exhibit 99.1 National Holdings Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter NEW YORK,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About NATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National Holdings Corporation (National) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include brokerage and advisory services, tax and accounting services, and corporate. Its brokerage and advisory services segment includes broker-dealer and investment advisory services, sale of insurance products and licensed mortgage brokerage services provided by the Broker-Dealer Subsidiaries, National Asset Management, Inc., National Insurance Corporation, Prime Financial Services and GC Capital Corporation. Its tax and accounting services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services provided by Gilman Ciocia, Inc. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. Through National’s broker-dealer and investment advisory subsidiaries, it offers retail brokerage to individual and institutional clients; provide investment banking, merger and acquisition and advisory services to micro, small and mid-cap companies and is engaged in trading securities.