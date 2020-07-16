National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02.

On July 16, 2020, National Bankshares, Inc. issued a press release announcing and commenting on its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

About National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc. (NBI) is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its community bank subsidiary, the National Bank of Blacksburg (NBB or the Bank). NBB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits and local governments. NBB, which does business as National Bank, focuses lending on small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. NBB’s loan types include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, construction for commercial and residential properties, residential real estate, home equity and various consumer loan products. The Company’s investment portfolio includes corporate bonds. NBI’s primary source of funds is deposits. Deposit products offered by the Bank include interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.