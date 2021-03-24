NASCENT BIOTECH, INC. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

The Company has announced the opening of its Phase 1 clinical trials to evaluate Pritumumab as a treatment option for primary and metastatic brain cancer. The trial is schedule to enroll 12 to 42 patients. People interested in the trial may review the criteria at https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?term=pritumumab&type=Intr&cond=Brain+Cancer&phase=0

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

About NASCENT BIOTECH, INC. (OTCMKTS:NBIO)

Nascent Biotech Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The Company is engaged in the research and development of the antibodies for control of brain and pancreatic cancer in humans. The Company focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use. The Company owns the license rights to a drug candidate, pritumumab, which it is developing. The Company is primarily focused on developing pritumumab for the treatment of patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma. Pritumumab is a monoclonal antibody. The Company has not generated revenues.