NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:NANX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES Corp Exhibit

Laura M. Beres Joins Nanophase Board of Directors as Solésence Expands Beauty Footprint

About NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation is a materials and applications developer and commercial manufacturer with an integrated family of materials technologies. The Company produces engineered nano and sub-micron materials for use in a range of markets, including personal care, including sunscreens, architectural coatings, industrial coating applications, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, energy, and a range of surface finishing technologies (polishing) applications, including optics. The technologies are designed to offer nanomaterial solutions for a targeted market or a specific customer application. The Company’s nanomaterials platform includes over two distinct manufacturing processes (Plasma Vapor Synthesis (PVS) and NanoArc Synthesis (NAS)) to make nanomaterials or nanoparticles. The Company’s products include Aluminum Oxide, Antimony Tin Oxide, Bismuth Oxide, Cerium Oxide, Iron Oxide and Zinc Oxide.