NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:NANX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On January 13, 2020, Mr. W. Ed Tyler, a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Nanophase Technologies Corporation (the “Company”) since 2011, announced his intention to retire from the Board. Mr. Tyler had discussed this potentiality with the Board in the past and currently decided that for personal reasons, his retirement would be effective immediately. The Board thanks Mr. Tyler for his service to the Company and its shareholders. Upon this announcement, the Board will begin the process of recruiting an additional director to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Tyler’s retirement.

