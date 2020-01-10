NanoFlex Power Corporation (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On January 10, 2020, NanoFlex Power Corporation issued a press release announcing its entry into a Joint Development Agreement with True Metal Solutions to integrate organic photovoltaic thin film material with cladding for building façades. A copy of the press release is provided as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report.

About NanoFlex Power Corporation (OTCMKTS:OPVS)

NanoFlex Power Corporation is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of solar technologies. The Company’s solar technologies enable thin-film solar cell implementations. The Company’s research programs have yielded two solar thin film technology platforms: Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) thin film technology for high power applications and organic photovoltaic (OPV) technology for applications demanding aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting and ultra-flexible form factors. These technologies are targeted at certain applications, including mobile and off-grid power generation; building applied photovoltaics (BAPV); building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV); space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs); semi-transparent photovoltaic windows or glazing, and ultra-thin solar films or paints for automobiles or other consumer applications.