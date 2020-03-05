NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:NC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition and

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
On March 4, 2020, NACCO Industries, Inc. (the “Company”) will post on its website at www.nacco.com additional historical quarterly financial data and update the schedules that were previously posted to the website. A copy of the additional data is attached as Exhibit 99 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
This Current Report on Form 8-K and the information attached hereto are being furnished by the Company to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, insofar as they disclose historical information regarding the Company\’s results of operations.
The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
As described in Item 2.02 and 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, the following Exhibit is furnished as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.
About NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:NC)

NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company with principal businesses, including mining, small appliances and specialty retail. The Company operates through three segments: NACoal, HBB and KC. Its subsidiaries include The North American Coal Corporation (NACoal), Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. (HBB) and Kitchen Collection (KC). Its NACoal segment mines coal for use in power generation and provides mining services for other natural resources companies. NACoal’s mining operations include Mississippi Lignite Mining Company and Centennial Natural Resources. Its HBB segment designs, markets and distributes a range of small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters and toaster ovens. Its KC is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware and gourmet foods operating under the Kitchen Collection and Le Gourmet Chef store names in outlets and malls.

