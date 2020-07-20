mPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 13, 2020, mPhase Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a common stock purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) and a registration rights agreement (the “Rights Agreement”) with White Lion Capital, LLC (the “Investor”) to which the Investor agreed to invest up to three million dollars ($3,000,000) to purchase the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a purchase price of 95% of the market price of the Company’s Common Stock during a valuation period as defined in the Purchase Agreement. The shares of Common Stock to be issued and sold to the Investor to the Purchase Agreement were issued in reliance upon the exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated thereunder.

The Rights Agreement was an inducement to the Investor to execute and deliver the Purchase Agreement, whereby the Company agreed to provide certain registration rights under the Securities Act with respect to the shares of Common Stock issuable for Investor’s investment to the Purchase Agreement. The Purchase Agreement terminates on the earlier of (i) December 31, 2022, (ii) the date on which the Investor has purchased three million dollars ($3,000,000) of the Company’s common stock, (iii) at such time that the registration statement agreed to in the Rights Agreement is no longer in effect, (iv) upon Investor’s material breach of contract, (v) in the event a voluntary or involuntary bankruptcy petition is filed concerning the Company; or, (vi) if a Custodian is appointed for the Company or for all or substantially all of its property or the Company makes a general assignment for the benefit of its creditors.

The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement and the Rights Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form of those documents, which are filed as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and are hereby incorporated herein by reference.

On July 15, 2020, the Company entered into an exchange agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with its Chief Executive Officer, Anshu Bhatnagar (“Holder”), whereby earned and issued warrants to purchase 37,390,452 shares of the Company’s Common Stock (the “Cancelled Warrants”) to the terms of that certain Transition Agreement (the “Transition Agreement”) and Warrant Agreement (the “Warrant Agreement”) each between the Company and Holder and dated as of January 11, 2019 were forfeited and exchanged for (i) 37,390,452 shares of the Company’s Common Stock (the “Shares”) and (ii) the cancellation and termination of the Transition Agreement and Warrant Agreement. The Cancelled Warrants had an exercise price of $0.50 per share and were not subject to expiration. Such Exchange Agreement is intended to make the Company’s capitalization more attractive to potential investors and to remove the uncertainty associated with any future grants of warrants under the Transition Agreement and Warrant Agreement, although there can be no assurance of any future investments on terms that are attractive to the Company, or at all. Immediately prior to the Company’s entry into the Exchange Agreement, it was determined that 5,650,708 additional warrants (the “Additional Warrants”) to purchase the Company’s Common Stock were due to and issued to the Holder in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Transition Agreement as the Transition Agreement required certain liabilities to be eliminated by the prior management team within six months of the Transition Agreement’s effective date of January 11, 2019. However, the Additional Warrants were immediately cancelled and terminated with the intention of mitigating potential liabilities arising from certain issuances of the Company’s Common Stock below the minimum price of $0.50 per share as stated within the Transition Agreement. The Shares to be issued and sold to the Holder to the Exchange Agreement were issued in reliance upon the exemption from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated thereunder.

The foregoing description of the Exchange Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form of the document, which is filed as Exhibit 10.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and is hereby incorporated herein by reference.

Item 3.02. Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities.

See Item 1.01 above, which is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On July 14, 2020, the Company filed a Certificate of Amendment (the “Amendment”) to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to increase its authorized common stock from 100,000,000 shares to 250,000,000 shares.

A copy of the Amendment, as filed with the State of New Jersey, is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

