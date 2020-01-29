mPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On January 21, 2020, mPhase Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Securities Purchase Agreement”) with an accredited investor to which the Company issued and sold a convertible promissory note in the principal amount of $68,000 (the “Note”). The closing of the transaction contemplated by the Securities Purchase Agreement occurred on January 23, 2020, the date the Company received net proceeds in the amount of $65,000 as a result of $3,000 being paid to reimburse the accredited investor for legal fees incurred with respect to the Securities Purchase Agreement and the Note.

The Note matures on January 21, 2021, bears interest at a rate of 8% per annum (increasing to 22% per annum upon the occurrence of an Event of Default (as defined in the Note)) and is convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a conversion price as specified in the Note, subject to adjustment. The Note may be prepaid by the Company at any time prior to the 180th day after the issuance date of the Note with certain prepayment penalties as set forth therein.

The foregoing description of the Securities Purchase Agreement and the Note does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form of those documents, which are attached as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and are hereby incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

Reference is made to the disclosure under Item 1.01 above which is hereby incorporated in this Item 2.03 by reference.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

Reference is made to the disclosure under Item 1.01 above which is hereby incorporated in this Item 3.02 by reference.

The Note has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state, and was offered and issued in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act afforded by Section 4(a)(2) thereof.