Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01

On November 3, 2020, Moxian, Inc. (the “Company”) received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Staff of Nasdaq notifying the Company that for the last 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Notice, the market value of the Company’s listed securities was less than $35 million, which does not meet the requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, as required by Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) (the “Market Value Rule”). In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), Nasdaq has provided the Company with 180 calendar days, or until May 3, 2021, to regain compliance with the Market Value Rule. If the Company regains compliance with the Market Value Rule, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation to the Company and close the matter. If the Company does not regain compliance with this requirement by May 3, 2021, the Company will receive written notification from the Staff that its securities are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Hearing Panel.

The Company is presently evaluating potential actions to regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in maintaining its listing of the common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

This Form 8-K is filed to satisfy the obligation under Rule 5810(b) that the Company publicly disclose the deficiency within four (4) business days after the date of the deficiency letter.



About Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc., formerly Moxian China, Inc. is engaged in the online-to-offline (O2O) business. The Company provides an online platform for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers and obtain new customers. The Company refers to its customers as Merchant Clients and the users of its mobile application and platform that are the Merchant Clients’ existing customers as Users. Its products and services are designed to allow Merchant Clients to conduct targeted advertising campaigns and promotions. The version of its platform is called Moxian+, which consists of its user mobile application, Moxian+ User App and a separate application for its Merchant Clients, the Moxian+ Business App. Both versions of the application are available in the Google Play Store and the Apple application Store. The Moxian+ User App provides access to a social media platform with a package of services.