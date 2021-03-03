Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.02

As previously announced, on August 27, 2020, Moxian, Inc (the “Registrant”) entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (the “Share Exchange Agreement”), with Btab Group, Inc (“BTAB”) for the exchange of (a) 59,270,000 shares of the common shares of BTAB for 59,270,000 shares of its new common shares and (b) 50,000,000 shares of BTAB Class B shares for 50,000,000 of its new Class A Preferred Shares.

On February 28, 2021, the Registrant and BTAB mutually agreed to terminate the Share Exchange Agreement, with immediate effect. Because the termination was by mutual agreement, neither party will bear any early termination fees or have any terms or conditions apply that are material to the Registrant.

Effective February 28, 2021, Mr. James Tan Meng Dong and Dr. David Cheang Sien Chan resigned as members of the Board of Directors of the Registrant. The resignations were for personal reasons and were not the result of any disagreement with the Registrant, the Registrant’s management or the Board.

Following the departure of both directors, the Registrant will continue to satisfy the Board of Directors composition requirements because (i) the Board of the Registrant will continue to have a majority of independent directors following such resignations and (ii) the standing committees will each continue to consist of three independent members of the Board.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release dated March 3, 2021.



