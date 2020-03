Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On March 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of Motorcar Parts of America (“MPA”) appointed current director, Jay Ferguson, 53, as the Lead Independent Director, effective immediately, taking over from Scott Adelson, who will continue as a Director of MPA.

Mr. Adelson’s change in role was his decision, and he had no disagreement with MPA precipitating this change.

Mr. Ferguson shall receive $20,000 in additional annual compensation as the Lead Independent Director.

