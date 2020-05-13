MONAKER GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

On May 7, 2020, Monaker Group, Inc. (the “ Company ”, “ we ” or “ us ”), entered into a new Promissory Note with National Bank of Commerce (“ National Bank ” and the “ New Note ”). The New Note replaced a prior promissory note we had in place with National Bank in connection with our $1,200,000 revolving line of credit, and extended the due date of the prior note from June 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020. The New Note also amended the interest rate of the prior note to provide that amounts due under the New Note accrue interest at the rate of prime plus 3% (which rate is currently 6.25%)(the interest rate of the prior note was prime plus 1%), subject to a floor of 4.5%. The New Note may be prepaid at any time without penalty. The New Note contains standard and customary events of default. The current balance of the New Note is $1,193,000.

On May 11, 2020, the Company obtained a $176,534 (the “ Loan ”) from The Commercial Bank (the “ Lender ”), to the Paycheck Protection Program (the “ PPP ”) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “ CARES Act ”), which was enacted on March 27, 2020. The Loan is evidenced by a promissory note (the “ PPP Note ”), dated effective May 8, 2020, issued by the Company to the Lender. The Note is unsecured, matures on May 11, 2022, and bears interest at a rate of 1.00% per annum, payable monthly commencing on November 11, 2020, following an initial deferral period as specified under the PPP. The PPP Note may be prepaid at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. Proceeds from the Loan will be available to the Company to fund designated expenses, including certain payroll costs, rent, utilities and other permitted expenses, in accordance with the PPP. Under the terms of the PPP, up to the entire amount of principal and accrued interest may be forgiven to the extent Loan proceeds are used for qualifying expenses as described in the CARES Act and applicable implementing guidance issued by the U.S. Small Business Administration under the PPP (including that up to 75% of such Loan funds are used for payroll). The Company intends to use the entire Loan amount for designated qualifying expenses and to apply for forgiveness of the respective Loan in accordance with the terms of the PPP. No assurance can be given that the Company will obtain forgiveness of the Loan in whole or in part.

With respect to any portion of the Loan that is not forgiven, the Loan will be subject to customary provisions for a loan of this type, including customary events of default relating to, among other things, payment defaults, breaches of the provisions of the PPP Note and cross-defaults.

* * * * *

The description of the New Note and PPP Note above are qualified in their entirety by the full text of the New Note and PPP Note, copies of which are filed herewith as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2 , respectively, and which are incorporated herein by reference.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K relating to the New Note and PPP Note, to the extent required by this Item 2.03 , is incorporated herein by reference.

10.1* $1,200,000 Promissory Note payable by Monaker Group, Inc. to National Bank of Commerce dated May 7, 2020 10.2* $176,534 U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Plan Note dated May 8, 2020

* Filed herewith.



Monaker Group, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm PROMISSORY NOTE Monaker Group,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MONAKER GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc., formerly Next 1 Interactive, Inc., is a technology driven travel and logistics company. The Company operates NextTrip.com, an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) industry. It operates through a segment consisting of various products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics, including destination tours/activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. Its NextTrip.com has a capacity of uniting a range of travelers seeking ALR online with property owners and managers. As of February 29, 2016, the Company operated its online marketplace through 115 Websites in 16 languages, with Websites in Europe, Asia, South America and the United States. As of February 29, 2016, its global marketplace included approximately 100,000 paid listings on subscriptions and contracted with over 1.1 million listings under the performance based listing arrangement ALRs.