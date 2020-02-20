MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 19, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it has received an independent assessment of the absence of cardiotoxicity in patients treated with Annamycin in both its US and European open label and single arm Phase 1 clinical trials. Data from the first 5 patients in the US and the first 9 patients in Europe were made available to an expert in chemotherapy who is affiliated with a leading cancer research institute in assessing cardiotoxicity. After review of this data, the independent expert concluded that he “does not see evidence of cardio-toxicity.”
A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
99.1 Press Release dated February 19, 2020
Moleculin Biotech, Inc. Exhibit
About MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, which it refers to as Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Annamycin is a Phase II clinical-stage anthracycline and liposome formulated anthracycline that has been designed to eliminate cardiotoxicity and avoid the multidrug resistance mechanisms. It has over two other drug development projects in progress, one involving a portfolio of small molecules, which it refers to as the WP1066 Portfolio, focused on the modulation of key oncogenic transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer, and the WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer in general, and glioblastoma. As of September 30, 2016, it had not generated any revenue from its operations.

