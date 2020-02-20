SEC Filings MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 19, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it has received an independent assessment of the absence of cardiotoxicity in patients treated with Annamycin in both its US and European open label and single arm Phase 1 clinical trials. Data from the first 5 patients in the US and the first 9 patients in Europe were made available to an expert in chemotherapy who is affiliated with a leading cancer research institute in assessing cardiotoxicity. After review of this data, the independent expert concluded that he “does not see evidence of cardio-toxicity.”

A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

