MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Story continues below

On March 17, 2020, Gregory Randolph, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales of MobileIron, Inc. (the “Company”), informed the Company of his decision to resign from the Company effective immediately.

Effective March 17, 2020, the Company appointed Christof Baumgaertner to serve as the interim head of the Company’s Worldwide Sales organization. Mr. Baumgaertner has served as Vice President and General Manager of the Company’s EMEA Sales organization since 2017, and he has worked for the Company since 2010.

The Company has launched a process to hire a permaneant leader for its Worldwide Sales organization.

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

While a material portion of the Company’s revenue is booked in the last two weeks of any given quarter, the Company is reiterating the revenue guidance for its first quarter of fiscal year 2020 of $46 million to $49 million, which was provided in its last earnings report.

About MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron, Inc., formerly Mobile Iron, Inc., provides a purpose-built mobile Information Technology (IT) platform for enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content and devices. The Company offers its customers the flexibility to use its software as a cloud service or to deploy it on premise. Its platform is composed of over three integrated and distributed software components, including a mobile IT policy server or Core that allows IT departments to define security and device management policies across mobile operating systems; software on the device or Client that carries out policies at the mobile end-point, and an in-line gateway or Sentry that secures data as it moves between the device and back-end enterprise systems. Its platform enables areas of functionality, including Mobile Device Management, Mobile Application Management, Mobile Content Management and Advanced Services. Its customers include industries, such as financial services and telecommunications.