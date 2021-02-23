MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT.

On February 5, 2021 (the “Effective Date”), the Company (as “Purchaser”) entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement of MJ Distributing C202, LLC (hereinafter “C202”) and MJ Distributing P133, LLC (hereinafter “P133”)(hereinafter, the “MIPA3”) with MJ Distributing, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “ Seller ”), Mark Zobrist, an individual resident of the State of Nevada (“ Zobrist ”), and John Goss, an individual resident of the State of Nevada (“ Goss ”, and collectively, with Zobrist, “ Owners ”).

Under the terms of the MIPA3, the Purchaser has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Membership Interests of C202 and P133 that are each a holder of certain cultivation and production certificates: (i) medical marijuana registration certificate for Cultivation (C202 – Cert. No. 48306359790925315497)(the “ Medical Cultivation Certificate ”), (ii) Recreational Use marijuana facility license and certificate for Cultivation (RC202 – cert. # 43160131583347244176)(the “Recreational Cultivation Certificate”), (iii) medical marijuana registration certificate for Production (P133 – Cert. No. 08705048067480042809)(the “ Medical Production Certificate ”), and (iv) Recreational Use marijuana facility license and certificate for Production (RP133 – cert. #07793712489874595708)(the “Recreational Production Certificate”).

In consideration of the sale, transfer, assignment and delivery of the Membership Interests to Purchaser, and the covenants made by Seller under the Agreement, Purchaser agrees to pay a combination of cash, promissory notes, and stock as consideration in the amount of One-Million-Two-Hundred-Fifty Thousand Dollars ($1,250,000.00) in cash and/or promissory notes and 200,000 shares of MJ Holdings, Inc. restricted common stock, all of which constitutes the consideration agreed to herein for (the “ Purchase Price ”), payable as follows: (i) a non-refundable down payment in the amount of $300,000 was made on January 15, 2021, (ii) the second payment in the amount of $200,000 was made on February 4, 2021, (iii) a deposit in the amount of $100,000 was paid on February 4, 2021, (iv) $200,000 shall be deposited on or before April 12, 2021, (v) $200,000 shall be deposited on or before June 12, 2021, and (vi) $250,000 shall be deposited within five (5) business days after the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (“CCB”) provides notice on its agenda that the Licenses are set for hearing to approve the transfer of ownership from the Seller to the Purchaser.

The closing of the Contemplated Transactions (the “ Closing ”) shall take place as soon as practicable, but no later than five (5) Business Days after the satisfaction or waiver of each of the conditions set forth in the MIPA3, inclusive of the Purchaser having obtained Ownership Approval. The transactions contemplated by this MIPA3 require privilege licensing and approvals by certain regulatory authorities (“Regulatory Authorities”) including, without limitation, the CCB and Nye County, Nevada (collectively “Ownership Approval”). Purchaser and Seller shall submit applications for the Ownership Approval within fifteen (15) days of the Effective Date.

Item 2.01. COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OR DISPOSITION OF ASSETS.

The information included in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 2.01.

Item 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS.