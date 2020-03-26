SEC Filings Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 25, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the financial results for our fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Disclosure of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In the press release attached, the Company uses the terms “Adjusted EBITDA”, “free cash flow” and "net debt", which are not measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Also, in the tables to the press release, the non-GAAP financial measures "Segment and Total Company Income before Special Items” and "Diluted EPS excluding Special Items", are presented and reconciled to financial measures under GAAP. Information about these non-GAAP measures are included in the press release.

Our management uses these non-GAAP measurements as a measure of operating performance and liquidity to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis, as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are also performance evaluation metrics used to determine incentive compensation for executive officers.

We believe that investors and other users of the financial statements benefit from the presentation of these non-GAAP measurements because they provide additional metrics to compare the Company\’s operating performance and liquidity on a consistent basis and measure underlying trends and results of the Company\’s business. Adjusted EBITDA and Segment and Total Company Income before Special Items assist in evaluating our operating performance because they remove the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations. For instance, Adjusted EBITDA generally excludes interest expense, taxes and depreciation and amortization, each of which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and the book value and age of assets, capital structure, capital investment cycles and the method by which assets were acquired. It also eliminates stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense and is excluded by management when evaluating the underlying performance of our business operations.

Our management uses free cash flow when evaluating the performance of our business operations. This measurement also takes into account cash used to purchase fixed assets needed for business operations which are not expensed. We believe this measurement provides an additional tool to compare cash generated by our operations on a consistent basis and measure underlying trends and results in our business.

While Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are terms and financial measurements commonly used by investors and securities analysts, they have limitations. As non-GAAP measurements, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flows have no standard meaning and, therefore, may not be comparable with similar measurements for other companies. Similarly, segment and total company income before special items and diluted EPS excluding special items has no standard meaning and may not be comparable to measurements for other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are generally limited as analytical tools because they exclude charges and expenses we do incur as part of our operations as well as cash uses which are included in a GAAP cash flow statement. In addition, free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since items such as debt repayments are not deducted in determining such measurement.

None of these non-GAAP financial measurements should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Item 9.01. Financial Statement and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release issued by Mistras Group, Inc. on March , 20