MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On July 8, 2020, the Board of Directors of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (the “Company”) approved an amendment to the 2017 Equity Incentive Plan (the “2017 Plan”) to increase the maximum number of shares of common stock that may be issued under the 2017 Plan from 8,000,0000 to 12,000,000 shares.

On July 8, 2020, the Company granted nonqualified stock options to the following executive officers to each acquire 500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock: Richard MacPherson (President and Chief Executive Officer), John Pavlish (Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer) and James Trettel (Vice President of Operations). On such date, the Company also granted nonqualified stock options to the following persons to each acquire 250,000 shares of the Company’s common stock: Christopher Greenberg (Chairman of the Board) and David M. Kaye (director). All of such options were granted under the 2017 Plan and are exercisable at $0.19 per share, representing the fair market value of the common stock on the date of grant as determined under the 2017 Plan. The options are fully vested and exercisable as of the date of grant and will expire five years thereafter.

About MIDWEST ENERGY EMISSIONS CORP. (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services company. The Company is focused on mercury emission control technologies, primarily to utility and industrial coal-fired units. The Company’s business is focused on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to power plants in North America, Europe and Asia. The Company develops and deploys technologies to remove mercury emissions from coal-fired power plants. The Company’s customer contracts include designing and installing front-end injection equipment for injection of its front-end product, and in some cases include installation of an additional back-end sorbent injection system. MES, Inc. is a subsidiary of the Company and is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing control technologies relating to the capture and control of mercury emissions from coal fired boilers in the United States and Canada.