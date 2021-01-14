MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On January 14, 2021, Microbot Medical Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the continued progression of its LIBERTYTM Robotic System was further demonstrated as the Company announced the successful completion of an additional feasibility animal study using the world’s first fully disposable surgical robotic system. The animal feasibility studies to date, support the Company’s assertion that LIBERTY will potentially allow physicians to safely and easily conduct catheter-based peripheral and neurovascular procedures remotely, avoiding radiation exposure, physical strain and the risk of cross contamination.

The Company is also furnishing presentation materials as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, which may also be accessed via the ‘Investors’ section, under ‘Presentations + Resources’ of the Registrant’s website at www.microbotmedical.com. The Company is not undertaking to update this presentation.

The press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and the presentation furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K are incorporated herein by reference. The information in this report (including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2) is being furnished to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. This report will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information herein (including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2).

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release 99.2 Presentation



Microbot Medical Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Microbot Medical Announces Positive Results of Additional Animal Feasibility Study with LIBERTYTM Robotic System Results Validate Findings of Initial Study; End Points Achieved with No Intraoperative Adverse Events Management Presenting at Needham Growth Conference Today at 2:00pm ET HINGHAM,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc., formerly StemCells, Inc., is a medical device company. The Company specializes in the researching, designing, developing and commercializing transformational micro-robotic medical technologies leveraging the artificial and natural lumens within the human body. It is engaged in developing its two product candidates: the Self Cleaning Shunt (SCS) for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope that the Company is developing for use in colonoscopy procedures. Its ViRob technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. The Microbot SCS device is a robotic system designed as the ventricular catheter portion of a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) shunt system. The Company’s TipCAT is an endoscope that provides see and treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body, such as the colon, blood vessels and the urinary tract.