MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On August 17, 2020, Microbot Medical Inc. (the “Company”) (a) issued a press release announcing and (b) posted presentation materials on its website with respect to, among other things, the results of a feasibility animal study performed using the Company’s LIBERTYTM Robotic System.

The Company is attending the Needham Virtual Med Tech and Diagnostics Conference on August 17, 2020, where it will share the initial results.

The presentation materials can be accessed via the ‘Investors’ section, under ‘Presentation + Resources,’ of the Company’s website at www.microbotmedical.com. The Company is not undertaking to update these presentation materials.

The press release and presentation materials furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K are incorporated herein by reference. The information in this report (including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2) is being furnished to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. This report will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information herein (including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2).

Microbot Medical Inc., formerly StemCells, Inc., is a medical device company. The Company specializes in the researching, designing, developing and commercializing transformational micro-robotic medical technologies leveraging the artificial and natural lumens within the human body. It is engaged in developing its two product candidates: the Self Cleaning Shunt (SCS) for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope that the Company is developing for use in colonoscopy procedures. Its ViRob technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. The Microbot SCS device is a robotic system designed as the ventricular catheter portion of a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) shunt system. The Company’s TipCAT is an endoscope that provides see and treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body, such as the colon, blood vessels and the urinary tract.