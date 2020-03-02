MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

About MICROBOT MEDICAL INC. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc., formerly StemCells, Inc., is a medical device company. The Company specializes in the researching, designing, developing and commercializing transformational micro-robotic medical technologies leveraging the artificial and natural lumens within the human body. It is engaged in developing its two product candidates: the Self Cleaning Shunt (SCS) for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope that the Company is developing for use in colonoscopy procedures. Its ViRob technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. The Microbot SCS device is a robotic system designed as the ventricular catheter portion of a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) shunt system. The Company’s TipCAT is an endoscope that provides see and treat capabilities within tubular lumens in the human body, such as the colon, blood vessels and the urinary tract.