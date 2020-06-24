MEXUS GOLD US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

The ongoing circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 virus outbreak magnify the challenges faced from our continuing efforts to introduce and sell our products in a challenging environment and could have an impact on our business and financial results.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain forward-looking statements that are made to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Exchange Act. The forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K are not historical facts, do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and are based on numerous assumptions which, while believed to be reasonable, may not prove to be accurate. Any forward-looking statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K do not constitute guarantees of future performance and involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks more fully described in the company’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K.



About MEXUS GOLD US (OTCMKTS:MXSG)

Mexus Gold US is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States, as well as the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The Company also engages in the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. Its mining opportunities located in the State of Sonora, Mexico, focuses on providing the Company with projects to recover gold, silver, copper and other precious metals. The Company classifies mineral properties into three categories: Development Properties, Advanced Exploration Properties and Other Exploration Properties. The Company’s Other Exploration Properties consist of its various mining properties located in Mexico, which include Santa Elena Prospect, Ocho Hermanos-Guadalupe de Ures Project, 370 Area, El Scorpion Project Area and Los Laureles.