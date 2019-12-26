MEXUS GOLD US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.



Mexus Gold US Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MEXUS GOLD US (OTCMKTS:MXSG)

Mexus Gold US is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States, as well as the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The Company also engages in the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. Its mining opportunities located in the State of Sonora, Mexico, focuses on providing the Company with projects to recover gold, silver, copper and other precious metals. The Company classifies mineral properties into three categories: Development Properties, Advanced Exploration Properties and Other Exploration Properties. The Company’s Other Exploration Properties consist of its various mining properties located in Mexico, which include Santa Elena Prospect, Ocho Hermanos-Guadalupe de Ures Project, 370 Area, El Scorpion Project Area and Los Laureles.