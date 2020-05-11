Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The management of Mercury Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) will present an overview of the Company’s business on May 11, 2020 at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Transportation & Industrials Virtual Conference. Attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report is a copy of the slide presentation to be made by the Company at the virtual conference.
This information is being furnished to Item 7.01 of this Report and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified as being incorporated therein by reference. This Report will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Report that is being disclosed to Regulation FD.
Please refer to page 2 of Exhibit 99.1 for a discussion of certain forward-looking statements included therein and the risks and uncertainties related thereto, as well as the use of non-GAAP financial measures included therein.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
MERCURY SYSTEMS INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 bofaindustrials20200511f.htm EX-99.1 bofaindustrials20200511f BofA Securities 2020 Transportation & Industrials Virtual Conference Mark Aslett President and CEO Michael Ruppert Executive Vice President and CFO May 11,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components. It designs and builds RF and microwave components and subsystems for the electronic warfare (EW), signals intelligence (SIGINT) and other communications requirements and applications. It offers analyst services and systems engineering support, consulting, maintenance and other support, testing and installation. It designs, markets and sells software and middleware environments for the development and execution of signal and image processing applications on a range of heterogeneous and multi-computing platforms. It also offers solutions in mission computing, safety-critical avionics and platform management.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR