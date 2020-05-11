SEC Filings Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The management of Mercury Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) will present an overview of the Company’s business on May 11, 2020 at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Transportation & Industrials Virtual Conference. Attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Report is a copy of the slide presentation to be made by the Company at the virtual conference.

This information is being furnished to Item 7.01 of this Report and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and will not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, unless specifically identified as being incorporated therein by reference. This Report will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Report that is being disclosed to Regulation FD.

Please refer to page 2 of Exhibit 99.1 for a discussion of certain forward-looking statements included therein and the risks and uncertainties related thereto, as well as the use of non-GAAP financial measures included therein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

