Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Story continues below

The Company has prepared presentation materials (the “Shareholder Presentation”) that management intends to use during its previously announced 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 9:00 am Eastern Time. The Shareholder Presentation also contains updated information relating to Mercantile’s COVID-19 response plan. The Company may use the Shareholder Presentation, possibly with modifications, in presentations to current and potential investors, analysts, lenders, business partners, acquisition candidates, customers, employees and others with an interest in the Company and its business.

A copy of the Shareholder Presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated here by reference. The Shareholder Presentation is also available on the Company\’s website at http://ir.mercbank.com. Materials on the Company’s website are not part of or incorporated by reference into this report.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Mercantile Bank Corporation Shareholder Presentation dated May 28, 2020.