MEDX HOLDINGS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On June 5, 2020 Jeremy Amsden resigned as an Officer and Director of the Company. On June 5, 2020 Hans Enriquez was appointed as Director and CEO of the Company. Mr. Enriquez is currently CEO of Dazed, Inc., Managing Partner of Craft Harvest, LLC. and Director at Texas Green Rush. Mr. Enriquez attended The University of Texas, Texas State University, Texas A&M University and has over 15 years industry experience.