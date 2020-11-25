Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01
Appointment of David Lorber as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Ellida McMillan as Chief Financial Officer
In further connection with the adoption by the Board of an internalized management structure, the Board appointed Mr. David Lorber, age 42, as interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective January 1, 2021, and Ms. Ellida McMillan, age 53, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective January 1, 2021. Certain information regarding Mr. Lorber and Ms. McMillan is contained in the press release referred to in Item 7.01 and is incorporated herein by reference. Mr. Lorber and Ms. McMillan will each serve at the pleasure of the Board. In connection with his appointment, Mr. Lorber stepped down from the Compensation Committee of the Board, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, and the Special Committee of the Board. Mr. Lorber’s base annual salary will be $425,000, with a discretionary annual bonus of up to 50% of the base annual salary. Ms. McMillan’s base annual salary will be $300,000, with a discretionary annual bonus of up to $200,000.
On November 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the internalized management structure. The press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 furnished herewith, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
About Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC)
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions. Its investment portfolio includes senior secured first lien term loans, senior secured second lien term loans, unitranche, senior secured first lien notes, subordinated notes and warrants and minority equity securities. It may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities acquired directly from issuers in privately negotiated transactions. Its portfolio of investments includes industries, including banking, finance, insurance and real estate; construction and building; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; beverage and food, and telecommunications. MCC Advisors LLC is the Company’s investment advisor.
