Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

Appointment of David Lorber as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Ellida McMillan as Chief Financial Officer

In further connection with the adoption by the Board of an internalized management structure, the Board appointed Mr. David Lorber, age 42, as interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective January 1, 2021, and Ms. Ellida McMillan, age 53, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective January 1, 2021. Certain information regarding Mr. Lorber and Ms. McMillan is contained in the press release referred to in Item 7.01 and is incorporated herein by reference. Mr. Lorber and Ms. McMillan will each serve at the pleasure of the Board. In connection with his appointment, Mr. Lorber stepped down from the Compensation Committee of the Board, the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, and the Special Committee of the Board. Mr. Lorber’s base annual salary will be $425,000, with a discretionary annual bonus of up to 50% of the base annual salary. Ms. McMillan’s base annual salary will be $300,000, with a discretionary annual bonus of up to $200,000.

On November 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the internalized management structure. The press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

