Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02. Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

On July 1, 2020, Medicine Man Technologies (the “Company”), terminated the binding term sheet (the “Dabble Term Sheet”) with Cold Baked, LLC and Golden Works, LLC (d/b/a “Dabble”), each a Colorado limited liability company, which term sheet had set forth the terms of the acquisition by the Company of 50% of the capital stock and assets of Dabble. The Dabble Term Sheet was previously described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 12, 2019, and incorporated herein by reference.

Only July 1, 2020, the Company terminated the binding term sheet (the “Los Suenos Term Sheet”) with Los Suenos, LLC (“Los Suenos”) and Emerald Fields Grow, LLC (“Emerald”), each a Colorado limited liability company, which term sheet had set forth the terms of the acquisition by the Company of 50% of the capital stock and assets of Los Suenos and Emerald, respectively. The Los Suenos Term Sheet was previously described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 6, 2019, and incorporated herein by reference.

Only July 1, 2020, the Company terminated the binding term sheet (the “Farm Boy Term Sheet”) with Farm Boy, LLC (“Farm Boy”) and Baseball 18, LLC (“Baseball”), each a Colorado limited liability company, which term sheet had set forth the terms of the acquisition by the Company of 50% of the capital stock and assets of Farm Boy and Baseball, respectively. The Farm Boy Term Sheet was previously described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on June 6, 2019, and incorporated herein by reference.



About Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL)

Story continues below

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. is a cannabis consulting company. The Company provides consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies, as well as retail operations of cannabis products. The Company focuses on providing assistance to its clients in various businesses related to the cannabis industry, including cultivation; the dispensary business model, including combinations and other variables related to the retail model configuration of both a medical, as well as adult use (recreational) operation, and other areas, including but not limited to business plan generation, financial pro forma generation, application generation support, recommendations for other service providers, employee training and facility design services. It offers a separate cultivation or dispensary license and other related consultative services. It offers both pre-license consulting, as well as licensure services that generally tie to the size of the proposed business venture.