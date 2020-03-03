Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

In connection with the previously announced resignation of Andy Williams from the positions of President and member on the Board of Directors of Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”), on February 25, 2020, the Company entered into a Severance Agreement and Release (the “Severance Agreement”) with Mr. Williams.

The Severance Agreements provides that as severance and in consideration of a customary release against the Company and other customary covenants, Mr. Williams will receive (i) continued salary in the amount of $300,000, half of which is to be paid within ten days of the execution of the Severance Agreement, and the remaining half is to be paid in 26 equal disbursements in accordance with the Company’s regular payroll periods, (ii) bonus payment in the amount of $25,000, (iii) one year family health care coverage, (iv) stock options to purchase 350,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, which may be exercised on a cashless basis, and (v) stock options to purchase 15,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, which may be exercised on a cashless basis.

The full text of the Severance Agreement is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference.