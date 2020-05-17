MDC PARTNERS INC. (NASDAQ:MDCA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b)

On May 11, 2020, Kristen M. O’Hara, a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of MDC Partners Inc. (the “Company”), notified the Company that she would not stand for re-election at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Ms. O’Hara is a member of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee and of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee of the Board. Ms. O’Hara advised the Company that her decision not to stand for re-election was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices.



About MDC PARTNERS INC. (NASDAQ:MDCA)

MDC Partners Inc. is a provider of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company’s segment is Advertising and Communications. It operates through a network of Partner Firms. The Advertising and Communications segment consists of integrated marketing consulting services to Partner Firms that offers advertising, marketing, media, communications solutions, and specialized consumer insights and analytics, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; public relations; corporate communications; market research; corporate identity and branding services; sales promotion; the design, development, research and implementation of consumer services, and direct marketing services. In addition, certain firms also provide consumer activation services, investor relation services and/or general public insights.