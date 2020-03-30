MAX SOUND CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01 – Changes in Registrant\’s Certifying Accountant – Appointment on March 25, 2020 of AJ Robbins CPA LLC as the Company’s new Auditor for the Audit of the 2019 Form 10K and the review of previous filings.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers – Board Termination on March 29, 2020 of the Company’s CEO and President

Item 5.02 Appointment of Certain Officers – Board Replacement on March 29, 2020 of the Company’s CEO and President

Item 8.01 Other Information – Extension of Time to File the Company’s 2019 – 10K Annual Report to SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION [Release No. 34-88465 / March 25, 2020] ORDER UNDER SECTION 36 OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 MODIFYING EXEMPTIONS FROM THE REPORTING AND PROXY DELIVERY REQUIREMENTS FOR PUBLIC COMPANIES as RELIEF PROVIDED TO Registrants or other persons impacted by COVID-19 from March 1, 2020 to July 1, 2020.



Max Sound Corp Exhibit

EX-99 2 ex99.htm EXHIBIT A UNANIMOUS CONSENT IN LIEU OF A SPECIAL MEETING OF DIRECTORS OF MAX SOUND CORPORATION TERMINATION AND APPOINTMENTS Dated: March 29,…

About MAX SOUND CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:MAXD)

Max Sound Corporation is engaged primarily in developing and launching audio technology software. The Company is engaged in activities to sell and license products and services based on its MAX-D HD Audio Technology (MAX-D) for sound recording and playback. The Company owns rights to all fields of use to MAX-D. The Company is marketing MAX-D on the basis that it is to audio what high definition (HD) is to video. It focuses on licensing the technology to content creators, manufacturers and network broadcasters. Its market pursuits include motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, Internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems and consumer electronics. MAX-D is used in venues and applications that provide audio capability, including mobile (communication), entertainment (music, movies, audiobooks, streaming content and live events), multi-media (computing and gaming) and consumer (home theater, portable audio players, live concert sound and automotive).