MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On February 2, 2021, Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that its ARTI-19 trial, evaluating ARTIVedaTM / PulmoHealTM against COVID-19 in India, has completed randomization of all 120 patients and final analysis is expected in March 2021. Simultaneously, Mateon published positive interim data as preprint at https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.01.24.21250418v1. Once the article is published in a peer-reviewed journal, medRxiv will update the preprint with a link to the published version.

● When ARTIVedaTM / PulmoHealTM was added to the standard of care (SOC), more patients recovered faster than SOC alone.

● 31 of 39 (79.5%) of patients taking became asymptomatic after 5-day of therapy. In comparison, only 12 of 21 control patients (57.1%) treated with SOC alone became asymptomatic on day 5 (P=0.028, Fisher’s exact test)

● For the sicklier pts (WHO scale 4), the median time to becoming asymptomatic was only 5 days for the ARTIVedaTM / PulmoHealTM + SOC group (N=18), as compared to 14 days for the SOC alone group (N=10) (P=0.004, Log-rank test).

● These data sets provide clinical support that targeting the TGF-β pathway with ARTIVedaTM / PulmoHealTM may contribute to a faster recovery of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 MATEON ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ARTI-19 AND PUBLICATION OF POSITIVE INTERIM DATA Filed herewith.



MATEON THERAPEUTICS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 mateon announces completion of arti-19 and publication of positive interim data AGOURA HILLS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly OXiGENE, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT. VDAs selectively targets the vasculature of cancer tumors and obstructs a tumor’s blood supply without disrupting the blood supply to normal tissues. VDAs are in a class of drugs called vascular targeted therapies (VTTs), which also includes anti-angiogenic agents (AAs). CA4P is a reversible tubulin binding agent that selectively targets the endothelial cells that make up the blood vessel walls in solid tumors. The Company is pursuing the development of a product candidate, OXi4503, which is a dual-mechanism VDA.