MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

We met with investors and potential partners to discuss ARTIVedaTM. The information is filed herewith.

Press release

On Jan 13, 2020 we issued press release stating the interim analysis of ARTI-19. The press release if filed herewith.

ARTIVeda is Mateon’s lead Ayurvedic drug against COVID-19 in India and is being developed by Mateon in partnership with Windlas Biotech Private Limited (India). ARTI-19 India is being conducted by Windlas as part of Mateon’s global effort to deploy ARTIVeda across India, Africa, and Latin America. These interim results are based on 60 randomized patients (out of 114 randomized to date) across 3 sites in India:

About MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN)

