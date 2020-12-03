MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events

Company Presentation

Company made investor presentation on its COVID-19 programs Tuesday Dec 1, 2020. The presentation is filed herewith.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.


MATEON THERAPEUTICS INC Exhibit

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly OXiGENE, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT. VDAs selectively targets the vasculature of cancer tumors and obstructs a tumor’s blood supply without disrupting the blood supply to normal tissues. VDAs are in a class of drugs called vascular targeted therapies (VTTs), which also includes anti-angiogenic agents (AAs). CA4P is a reversible tubulin binding agent that selectively targets the endothelial cells that make up the blood vessel walls in solid tumors. The Company is pursuing the development of a product candidate, OXi4503, which is a dual-mechanism VDA.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR