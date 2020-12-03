SEC Filings MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events Company Presentation Company made investor presentation on its COVID-19 programs Tuesday Dec 1, 2020. The presentation is filed herewith. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits.



MATEON THERAPEUTICS INC Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly OXiGENE, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT. VDAs selectively targets the vasculature of cancer tumors and obstructs a tumor’s blood supply without disrupting the blood supply to normal tissues. VDAs are in a class of drugs called vascular targeted therapies (VTTs), which also includes anti-angiogenic agents (AAs). CA4P is a reversible tubulin binding agent that selectively targets the endothelial cells that make up the blood vessel walls in solid tumors. The Company is pursuing the development of a product candidate, OXi4503, which is a dual-mechanism VDA.