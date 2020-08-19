MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

Provisional Patent Filing

On August 18, 2020 Oncotelic, Inc. (“Oncotelic”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Mateon” or the “Company”), filed a provisional patent application on the method of use and composition of matter for second generation COVID-19 vaccine leveraging on OT-101 as adjuvant. To avoid the two potential issues wiith 1st generation vaccine against COVID-19, we will be combining the 1st generation COVID-19 DNA vaccine with a TGF-β inhibitor (OT-101) to stimulate a strong immune response while suppressing the IgA class switching that could aggravate the disease through Kawasaki reaction- IgA vasculitis. The company is aggressively pursuing the development of this 2nd generation COVID-19 vaccine expecting that the 1st generation vaccines would not be fully effective and may not be sufficient to counter the current pandemic.

Press releases

The provisional filing build on continual development of OT-101 as therapeutic against COVID-19. As related by the press releases over the past few months, OT-101 development as COVID-19 therapeutic is continuing.

June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Mateon Therapeutics selected IQVIA to manage C001, a Phase 2 randomized, controlled, multi-center clinical study of OT-101.

June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncotelic Inc. announced that IBM has granted access to its IBM Clinical Development (ICD) platform free of charge for the clinical trial evaluating the potential of Mateon’s lead drug candidate OT-101 in COVID-19 patients. The award was made following IBM’s review of the program and is designed to help accelerate the upcoming phase II COVID-19 clinical trial.

June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. announced it has secured a $2 million in debt financing with Golden Mountain Partners (GMP) for the conduct of a clinical trial evaluating OT-101 against COVID-19. This is a 1-year convertible note with 2% annual interest, personally guaranteed by Dr. Vuong Trieu, the Chief Executive Officer of Mateon. The note is convertible at the 1 year anniversary of the note, at the common stock price of the Company on conversion with no discount. GMP does not have the option to convert prior to the 1-year anniversary.

July 7, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Mateon Therapeutics appointed Anthony Maida, III, Ph.D., MA, MBA as Chief Clinical Officer – Translational Medicine for the Company to lead our clinical trials including our COVID-19 trials.

July 9, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Mateon Therapeutics appointed Giancarlo Mennella, Managing Director at EGAMID LTD, to lead its licensing activity for Trabedersen (OT-101) for COVID-19 globally with emphasis on South America where the treatment for COVID-19 is especially needed.

