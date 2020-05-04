Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 4, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) issued an order under Section 36 (Release No. 34-88318) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), granting exemptions from specified provisions of the Exchange Act and certain rules thereunder (the “Order”). The Order provides that a registrant subject to the reporting requirements of Exchange Act Section 13(a) or 15(d), and any person required to make any filings with respect to such a registrant, is exempt from any requirement to file or furnish materials with the Commission under Exchange Act Sections 13(a), 13(f), 13(g), 14(a), 14(c), 14(f), 15(d) and Regulations 13A, Regulation 13D-G (except for those provisions mandating the filing of Schedule 13D or amendments to Schedule 13D), 14A, 14C and 15D, and Exchange Act Rules 13f-1, and 14f-1, as applicable, where certain conditions are satisfied.

Mateon Therapeutics Inc. (the “Company”) is furnishing this Current Report on Form 8-K to indicate its reliance on the Order in connection with the filing of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as a result of the circumstances set forth below.

The Company is currently in the planning and researching stages for the development of a vaccine or test kit for Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) which is consuming the majority of its staffing and financial resources. Additionally, due to the Company’s key accounting personnel responsible for assisting the Company in the preparation of its financial statements now being required to work remotely because of COVID-19, the Company has been unable to timely provide to its auditors and accountants the financial records to provide consent. These unforeseen circumstances have resulted in the Company being unable to timely file an accurate Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2019 by the prescribed date without undue hardship and expense to the Company. Accordingly, in reliance upon the Order, the Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2020, no later than June 29, 2020 (which is 45 days from the original filing deadline of May 15, 2020).

The Company is supplementing the risk factors previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q with the following risk factor:

Our business may suffer from the severity or longevity of the COVID-19 Global Outbreak.

The COVID-19 is currently impacting countries, communities, supply chains and markets, as well as the global financial markets. To date, COVID-19 has not had a material impact on the Company, other than as set forth above. However, the Company cannot predict whether COVID- 19 will have a material impact on our financial condition and results of operations due to understaffing, disruptions in government spending, among other factors. In addition, at this time we cannot predict the impact of COVID-19 on our ability to obtain financing necessary for the Company to fund its working capital requirements. In most respects, it is too early in the COVID-19 pandemic to be able to quantify or qualify the longer-term ramifications on our business, our customers and/or our potential investors.



Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly OXiGENE, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT. VDAs selectively targets the vasculature of cancer tumors and obstructs a tumor’s blood supply without disrupting the blood supply to normal tissues. VDAs are in a class of drugs called vascular targeted therapies (VTTs), which also includes anti-angiogenic agents (AAs). CA4P is a reversible tubulin binding agent that selectively targets the endothelial cells that make up the blood vessel walls in solid tumors. The Company is pursuing the development of a product candidate, OXi4503, which is a dual-mechanism VDA.