MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

See Item 3.02 below,

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On July 23, 2020, Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into subscription agreements with certain accredited investors (“Subscription Agreement”), whereby the Company issued and sold a total of 40 units (“Units”), with each Unit consisting of (i) 25,000 shares of the common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Edgepoint Common Stock”), of EdgePoint AI, Inc., a Delaware Corporation (“EdgePoint”), a division of the Company, for a price of $1.00 per share of Edgepoint Common Stock; (ii) one convertible promissory note issued by the Company (the “Note”), convertible into up to 25,000 shares of EdgePoint Common Stock at a conversion price of $1.00 per share, or up to 138,889 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Mateon Common Stock”), at a conversion price of $0.18 per share; and (iii) 100,000 warrants (the “Warrants”), consisting of (a) 50,000 warrants to purchase an equivalent number of shares of EdgePoint Common Stock at $1.00 per share (“Edgepoint Warrant”), and (b) 50,000 warrants to purchase an equivalent number of shares of Company Common Stock at $0.20 per share (“Mateon Warrant”) (the “Financing”).

The Financing resulted in gross proceeds of $2.0 million to the Company. Placement agent fees of $256,000 were paid to JH Darbie & Co., Inc. (“JH Darbie”). JH Darbie and the Company are parties to a placement agent agreement, dated February 25, 2020 (“Agreement”) to which DH Darbie has the right to sell a minimum of 40 Units and a maximum of 100 Units on a best efforts basis. The issuance and sale of the Units on July 23, 2020 represented the first tranche of the Financing (“First Tranche”).

In connection with the consummation of the First Tranche, the Company entered into a Registration Rights Agreement granting certain registration rights with respect to the shares of Mateon Common Stock issued in connection with the Financing, as well as the shares of Mateon Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Mateon Warrants.

The issuance of the Units is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), in reliance on the exemptions provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act as provided in Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated thereunder. The shares of Common Stock and Warrants and any shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the Warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act or any other applicable securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

The foregoing description of the Subscription Agreement, Agreement, Edgepoint Warrants, Mateon Warrants, Note and Registration Rights Agreement are summaries, and are qualified by reference to such documents, which are attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1, 10.2, 10.3, 10.4, 10.5 and 10.6, respectively.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On July 27, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the closing of the First Tranche. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release issued by the Company, dated July 27, 2020.



MATEON THERAPEUTICS INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT AND INVESTMENT LETTER Date: July 23,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MATEON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., formerly OXiGENE, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT. VDAs selectively targets the vasculature of cancer tumors and obstructs a tumor’s blood supply without disrupting the blood supply to normal tissues. VDAs are in a class of drugs called vascular targeted therapies (VTTs), which also includes anti-angiogenic agents (AAs). CA4P is a reversible tubulin binding agent that selectively targets the endothelial cells that make up the blood vessel walls in solid tumors. The Company is pursuing the development of a product candidate, OXi4503, which is a dual-mechanism VDA.