Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On August 27, 2020, Masco Corporation (the “Company”) notified Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N. A. (as successor-in-interest to Bank One Trust Company, National Association), as Trustee for the Company’s 3.500% Notes Due 2021 (the “Notes”), that the Company had elected to redeem all of the Notes. The Company requested that the Trustee give notice of redemption in the Company’s name to holders of the Notes to the Indenture dated as of February 12, 2001, as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Indenture dated as of November 30, 2006. The Company expects to redeem the Notes on September 29, 2020 at the redemption price determined to the terms of the Notes, plus accrued interest to the redemption date.