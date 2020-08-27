Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On August 27, 2020, Masco Corporation (the “Company”) notified Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N. A. (as successor-in-interest to Bank One Trust Company, National Association), as Trustee for the Company’s 3.500% Notes Due 2021 (the “Notes”), that the Company had elected to redeem all of the Notes. The Company requested that the Trustee give notice of redemption in the Company’s name to holders of the Notes to the Indenture dated as of February 12, 2001, as amended and supplemented by the Supplemental Indenture dated as of November 30, 2006. The Company expects to redeem the Notes on September 29, 2020 at the redemption price determined to the terms of the Notes, plus accrued interest to the redemption date.
About Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Cabinets and Related Products, Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products and Other Specialty Products. It has a portfolio of brands, which includes KRAFTMAID, MERILLAT and PEERLESS. Its Cabinets and Related Products segment includes assembled kitchen and bath cabinets, home office workstations, entertainment centers, storage products, bookcases and kitchen utility products. Its Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas and exercise pools. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment includes paints and stains, cabinet, door, window and other hardware. Its Other Specialty Products segment includes windows, window frame components and patio doors, staple gun tackers, staples and other fastening tools.

