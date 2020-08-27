Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure
Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Cabinets and Related Products, Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products and Other Specialty Products. It has a portfolio of brands, which includes KRAFTMAID, MERILLAT and PEERLESS. Its Cabinets and Related Products segment includes assembled kitchen and bath cabinets, home office workstations, entertainment centers, storage products, bookcases and kitchen utility products. Its Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas and exercise pools. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment includes paints and stains, cabinet, door, window and other hardware. Its Other Specialty Products segment includes windows, window frame components and patio doors, staple gun tackers, staples and other fastening tools.