MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 exhibit991earningspres.htm EX-99.1 DocumentEXHIBIT 99.1MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION •Reported net loss of $2.2 million and net income of $6.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30,…To view the full exhibit click

About MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is a limited partnership company with operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast region. The Company’s segments include Terminalling and Storage, Natural Gas Services, Sulfur Services and Marine Transportation. The Company owns or operates approximately 30 marine shore-based terminal facilities and over 20 specialty terminal facilities located in the United States. It distributes natural gas liquids (NGLs), and purchases NGLs from refineries and natural gas processors. The Company stores and transports NGLs for wholesale deliveries to refineries, industrial NGL users and propane retailers. It has developed an integrated system of transportation assets and facilities relating to sulfur services. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 40 inland marine tank barges, over 20 inland push boats and approximately three offshore tug and barge units that transport petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region.