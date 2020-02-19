SEC Filings Marsh Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

(d) On February 19, 2020, the board of directors (the “Board”) of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

(the “Company”) elected Jane H. Lute as an independent member of the Board, effective March 1, 2020.

As a non-management director, Ms. Lute will be compensated as described in “Description of

Compensation Arrangements for Independent Directors”, which was filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the

Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

A copy of the Company\’s press release, dated February 19, 2020, announcing the election of Ms. Lute is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.