MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:MBII) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On April 21, 2020, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (the “Company”), received written notice (the “Deficiency Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) informing the Company that because the closing bid price for the Company’s common stock listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days, the Company does not meet the minimum closing bid requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market set forth in Rule 5550(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Under Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company usually has 180 calendar days from the date of the notification to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules. However, on April 16, 2020, Nasdaq filed an immediately effective rule change with the Securities and Exchange Commission resulting in the compliance periods for various price-based continued listing requirements being tolled until July 1, 2020. Thus, the Company has until December 28, 2020 to regain compliance. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market must be at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days prior to the expiration of the tolled compliance period on December 28, 2020. The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “MBII” during this period. If the Company does not regain compliance by December 28, 2020, the Company may be eligible for a second 180 day compliance period, provided that, on such date, the Company meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable initial listing requirements for the Nasdaq Capital Market (other than the minimum closing bid price requirement) and the Company provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to and plans for curing the deficiency during the second compliance period.

The Company will monitor the closing bid price for its common stock between now and December 28, 2020, and intends to take all reasonable measures available to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules and to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company issued a press release on April 24, 2020 disclosing the Company’s receipt of the NASDAQ notification letter. A copy of such press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits



MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Marrone Bio Innovations Receives Nasdaq Notice Regarding Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule DAVIS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. offers bio-based pest management and plant health products. The Company’s bio-based products include naturally occurring microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi and plant extracts. It sells its products to crop protection market. Its four crop protection products include Regalia, Grandevo, Venerate and Majestene. Its products are used in both conventional and organic crop production, and are sold to growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens and ornamental plants. It offers Regalia for large-acre row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Its pipeline of early-stage discoveries and product candidates extends across a range of product types for end markets, including herbicides, fungicides, nematicides, insecticides, algaecides (for algae control), molluscicides (for mussel and snail control), and plant growth and plant stress regulators. It is engaged in developing MBI-010, MBI-110, Haven (MBI-505) and MBI-601.