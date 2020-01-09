MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:MBII) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Secured Revolving Borrowing

On January 7, 2020, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Second Amendment to the Company’s Invoice Purchase Agreement (the “Amendment”) dated as of March 24, 2017 with LSQ Funding Group, L.C. (“LSQ”).

The amendment, among other things, (i) increases the amount in which LSQ may elect to purchase up to $20,000,000 of eligible customer invoices from the Company from $7,000,000; (ii) increases the advance rate to 90% from 85% and 70% from 60%, respectively, of the face value of domestic and international receivables being sold; (iii) decreases the invoice purchase fee rate from 0.40% to 0.25%; (iv) increases the funds usage fee from 0.020% to 0.025%; (v) extends the 0% aging and collection fee percentage charged at the time when the purchased invoice is collected from 90 days to 120 days, and increases the fee percentage charged thereafter from 0.35% to 0.75%; and (vi) decreases the early termination fee from 0.75% to 0.50%.

In addition to the Amendment, the Company simultaneously entered into an Amended Inventory Financing Addendum (the “Addendum”) with LSQ. The Addendum allows the Company to request an advance up to the lesser of (i) 100% of the Company’s unpaid finished goods inventory; (ii) 65% of the appraised value of the Company’s inventory performed on or on behalf of LSQ; or (iii) $3,000,000. Funds advance under the Addendum are subject to a monthly inventory management fee of 0.5% on the average monthly inventory funds available and a daily interest rate of 0.025%.

The Amendment and the Addendum are filed herewith as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference, and the foregoing descriptions are qualified in their entirety by the terms contained therein.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On January 9, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing its amendment to the secured revolving borrowing agreements. A copy of the press release as attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

99.1 Press release dated January 9, 2020



About MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. offers bio-based pest management and plant health products. The Company’s bio-based products include naturally occurring microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi and plant extracts. It sells its products to crop protection market. Its four crop protection products include Regalia, Grandevo, Venerate and Majestene. Its products are used in both conventional and organic crop production, and are sold to growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens and ornamental plants. It offers Regalia for large-acre row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Its pipeline of early-stage discoveries and product candidates extends across a range of product types for end markets, including herbicides, fungicides, nematicides, insecticides, algaecides (for algae control), molluscicides (for mussel and snail control), and plant growth and plant stress regulators. It is engaged in developing MBI-010, MBI-110, Haven (MBI-505) and MBI-601.