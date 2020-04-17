MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:MBII) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On April 13, 2020, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (the “Company”), entered into an unsecured note (the “Note”) evidencing an unsecured loan in the amount of $1,723,000 made to the Company under the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”). The PPP was established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) and is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (the “SBA”). The loan to the Company was made through Five Star Bank (the “Lender”).

The Note provides for an interest rate of 1.00% per year, and matures two years after the issuance date. Beginning on the seventh month following the date of the Note, the Company is required to make 18 monthly payments of principal and interest in the amount of $96,964.22. The Note may be used for payroll costs, costs related to certain group health care benefits and insurance premiums, rent payments, utility payments, mortgage interest payments and interest payments on any other debt obligation that were incurred before February 15, 2020. The Note contains events of default and other conditions customary for a Note of this type.

Under the terms of the CARES Act, PPP loan recipients can apply for and be granted forgiveness for all or a portion of loan granted under the PPP, with such forgiveness to be determined, subject to limitations, based on the use of the loan proceeds for payment of payroll costs and any payments of mortgage interest, rent, and utilities. The terms of any forgiveness may also be subject to further requirements in any regulations and guidelines the SBA may adopt. While the Company currently believes that its use of the Note proceeds will meet the conditions for forgiveness under the PPP, no assurance is provided that the Company will obtain forgiveness of the Note in whole or in part.

The foregoing description of the Note is qualified by reference to the complete text of the Note, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

The information contained in Item 1.01 above and Exhibit 10.1 is hereby incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On April 17, 2020, the Company issued a press release regarding its receipt of the proceeds of the PPP loan. The release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

10.1 Promissory Note, dated April 13, 2020 by and between Five Star Bank and Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. 99.1 Press release dated April 17, 2020



About MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. offers bio-based pest management and plant health products. The Company’s bio-based products include naturally occurring microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi and plant extracts. It sells its products to crop protection market. Its four crop protection products include Regalia, Grandevo, Venerate and Majestene. Its products are used in both conventional and organic crop production, and are sold to growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens and ornamental plants. It offers Regalia for large-acre row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Its pipeline of early-stage discoveries and product candidates extends across a range of product types for end markets, including herbicides, fungicides, nematicides, insecticides, algaecides (for algae control), molluscicides (for mussel and snail control), and plant growth and plant stress regulators. It is engaged in developing MBI-010, MBI-110, Haven (MBI-505) and MBI-601.